Explosion leveled a West Park home overnight

FORT LAUDERDALE - A house exploded overnight in a West Park neighborhood, reducing it to rubble.

It happened in the area of SW 29th Street and SW 56th Avenue, just south of Pembroke Road.

Neighbors were stunned by the loud explosion.

"A big bang, like a car ran into the house," said one neighbor.

"I was inside watching a movie around 12 (a.m.) and I heard this loud explosion. It wasn't like an earthquake, it was so impact(ful) that I thought the house was coming in on me. It was like two blocks away from me. Just a minute after that cops came, fire brigades, and the ambulance. I went down there to see what had happened. I was there like 20 minutes and I saw two kids on a stretcher and they went into an ambulance and they rushed them off," said Adrian Moaatt.

The explosion could be heard for miles around. Several homes around the one that exploded were damaged by the blast.

Heavy equipment and bulldozers were brought in to help sift through the debris.

The Broward Sheriff's Office has not said if anyone was killed in the explosion.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.