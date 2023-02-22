West Park business owner shot at during burglary attempt

FORT LAUDERDALE - A West Park business owner dodged a bullet - literally - during an early morning burglary attempt.

Just after 2 a.m., Broward sheriff's deputies were sent to a business near the 5900 block of W Hallandale Beach Boulevard to check out a call concerning a burglary in progress.

When they arrived, they heard gunshots.

A perimeter was established while the deputies went inside. There they found the owner who said a person had broken and shot at him. The owner was not injured.

A sheriff's helicopter and K9 officers were called in to assist in the search. The area was canvassed but the burglary suspect was not found.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).