West Palm Beach woman wins million dollar prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE — A West Palm Beach woman won a million-dollar prize playing the Florida Lottery's GOLD RUSH DOUBLER scratch-off game.

Marie Lucie Saint Eloi, 55, chose to receive her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.00.

Saint Eloi bought her winning ticket at a Publix on Military Trail in West Palm Beach. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER game features over $188 million in cash prices, including 28 top prizes of $1 million.

The overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.

CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station.