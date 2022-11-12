Weekend forecast: Warm and muggy with chance of showers

MIAMI -- A mass of warm, moist air will blanket much of South Florida Saturday and it will feel much hotter than it actually is because of the humidity.

The mercury will rise only to the low- to mid-80s but it will feel warmer because of high humidity.

The high temperatures are only expected to reach the mid-80s but it will feel like temps are in the 90s thanks to the moisture in the air.

Showers will develop from the daytime heating, so expect isolated showers to pop up after 3 p.m. and through the early evening hours Saturday.

On Sunday, the wind is expected to turn from the north late in the day so before then there is a slight chance for a few showers but the humidity level will tumble as a weak front arrives.

It will be a warm muggy day Saturday before afternoon showers arrive.

The rain chance for next week is 10 percent until another weak front arrives by the end of the work week, potentially stalling over South Florida.

Temperatures are expected to remain slightly above average through next week with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the 70s.

By the end of the week, the temps in the lows 80s for afternoon highs are expected to return.