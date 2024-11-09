Watch CBS News
South Florida experiencing warm weather, rain this weekend

By KC Sherman

/ CBS Miami

South Florida weather for Saturday11/9/24 9AM
South Florida weather for Saturday11/9/24 9AM 03:18

We'll continue with the quiet and warm weather pattern through the start of the weekend. Look for low rain chances Saturday with highs running 3 to 5 degrees above average as we top off in the middle 80s.

 We'll enjoy a nice breeze out of the east, with gusts of around 25 mph. 

Sunday will feature a slightly higher chance for a few showers, but most areas will continue with the drier weather. 

By Sunday night, a tropical wave near the Greater Antilles will approach our area, leading to scattered areas of rain returning on Veteran's Day. This same tropical wave has a 10% chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm. 

The chance of it developing into either of those remains very low thanks to dry air and some wind shear. 

After Monday, CBS News Miami will turn its attention to a cold front that will begin to move through Friday starting Tuesday. This is set to clear South Florida by Wednesday night, which will lead to a noticeable drop in humidity Thursday night that will at least continue through the start of next week. 

We'll also cool temperatures back to near average behind it, with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s, and highs in the low 80s by to end of the week. 

KC Sherman joined CBS News Miami as a weekend morning meteorologist in April 2023 but she is no stranger to the Sunshine State. Prior to joining the CBS News Miami team, she worked at WINK-TV, the CBS affiliate in Fort Myers.

