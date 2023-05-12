Weapons found in backpacks at three different Broward schools

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward parents are being urged to talk with their children about bringing weapons, real or not, to school.

On Thursday, three students had weapons in their backpacks at three different schools.

At Sea Castle Elementary in Miramar, a student had an airsoft weapon and at Gulfstream Academy of Hallandale Beach K-8, a student had a plastic handgun. A nearly 12-inch decorative knife was found on a student at Falcon Cove Middle School in Weston.

School board member Daniel P. Foganholi posted images of the seized weapons on Twitter. He captioned the post by saying all necessary measures must be taken to create a safe learning environment.

The Broward Co. Public Schools district issued a statement saying, "Safety and security are always the District's highest priorities. Any student who brings weapons or other banned items to school will face disciplinary consequences in accordance with the Code Book for Student Conduct."