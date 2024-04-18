New Broward water treatment plants could mean higher bills for residents

Changes to Broward County's water treatment plants could cost utility bills to rise

OAKLAND PARK - Peter Orzell's county water usage adds up with his pool usage, watering of the lawn, cooking and showers.

"Usually, I pay over $120. Sometimes, it's more depending on what I'm doing. It can be on the higher side," he says.

And the cost is about to go even higher. That's because the county has to replace two water treatment plants that serve about 250,000 customers and those plants have to have an advanced filtration system to get rid of cancer-causing forever chemicals, required by the Environmental Protection Agency.

"The federal government has issued an order. We have to comply. We have no choice," says Broward County Commissioner Steve Geller.

The new Broward water system is expected to come online in 2027 - 2028.

It means once the new plants are built and operating your county bill, if you are a customer, will double and in some cases triple.

Geller says a lot of the added cost has to do with the advanced filtration.

"The nano filter uses a lot of energy. It takes a lot to operate those plants," he says.

Every community will have to comply with the new EPA guidelines.

The only question is how they will meet the requirements and whether they pass the cost onto consumers.