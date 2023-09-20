Antenna replacement impacted some CBS News Miami viewers

MIAMI GARDENS - The installation of a new antenna impacted some CBS News Miami viewers.

Every decade or so, antennas are replaced.

Wednesday morning, a heavy cargo helicopter helped remove another station's antenna, which sits on top of CBS New Miami's antenna. It then lifted the new one into place.

The antenna is about 38 feet long and weighs more than 4,300 pounds. The antenna tower, located in Miami Gardens, is 1,080 feet tall.

Some viewers who watch CBS News Miami using an antenna at home experienced reception problems during the replacement.