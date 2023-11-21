Watch CBS News
WATCH: Curious hawk hangs out with traffic camera in Minneapolis

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic camera recently caught a majestic sight in the Twin Cities.

The curious hawk can be seen perching in front of the camera, which oversees traffic on Interstate 94 near Portland Avenue in Minneapolis. 

"Talk about a bird's eye view," MnDOT said Tuesday in a social media post.

hawk-mndot-cam.jpg
MnDOT

WCCO has reached out to an ornithologist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for more information on the bird.  

Cole Premo
social-seofeatured-minnesota.jpg

Cole Premo is a web producer at WCCO.com. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

First published on November 21, 2023 / 12:54 PM EST

