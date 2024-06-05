Today is last day Walmart shoppers can claim up to $500. Here's how.

Retailers roll out deals as summer starts Major retailers rolling out deals as summer starts 04:43

The clock is ticking for Walmart shoppers to get money back from the retailer. Today, June 5, is the last day for eligible customers to submit a claim for cash from the retail giant as part of a $45 million settlement to resolve claims it overcharged customers for weighted groceries.

The settlement resolves a class-action lawsuit, filed in October 2022, alleging Walmart charged prices for weighted goods that were greater than their actual per unit costs. As a result, shoppers overpaid, relative to advertised prices, for food items including packaged meat, poultry, pork and seafood, as well as bagged citrus.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased weighted goods, or bagged citrus from any of Walmart's more than 4,600 U.S. locations between Oct. 19, 2018, and Jan. 19, 2024, is permitted to file a claim, according to the settlement terms.

Do I need my receipt?

While a receipt is not required for reimbursement, shoppers that held on to theirs are entitled to disbursements worth 2% of the total cost of their purchases, up to $500, according to the settlement site. Customers without receipts can submit claims for between $10 and $25, depending upon how much money they claim to have spent.

How do I submit a claim?

To submit a claim, visit the settlement website, and pick from one of two options, keeping in mind that dollar amounts aren't guaranteed and are, rather, subject to going up or down depending on how many customers submit valid claims for reimbursement, the site notes.

The first option is for those who do not have receipts or other proof of purchase. Those who select this option must attest to having purchased a given amount of goods from a drop down menu of choices. They include:

Up to 50 weighted goods and/or bagged citrus to receive $10

Between 51 and 75 weighted goods and/or bagged citrus to receive $15

Between 76 and 100 weighted goods and/or bagged citrus to receive $20

101 or more weighted goods and/or bagged citrus to receive $25

Customers must then describe the items they purchased — from poultry to seafood to bagged citrus — and the date range. Next, select how you'd like to be reimbursed, either via a prepaid Mastercard gift card, Venmo, Zelle, or direct deposit into a bank account.

The second claim submission option is for receipt holders or customers with other documentation showing they purchased weighted goods at a Walmart store.

Customers who select this option must enter the weight, and total amount they spent, and upload their proof of purchase. As with the previous option, they must then select how they want to be reimbursed.

Submission of a claim is required in order to get a cash payment. The claims portal will shut down at 1:59:59 p.m. Pacific on June 5, 2024.