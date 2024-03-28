Watch CBS News
Local News

Wait continues on Florida abortion, marijuana issues

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

Wait continues for Florida abortion, pot issues
Wait continues for Florida abortion, pot issues 00:30

TALLAHASSEE - With a Monday deadline looming, the Florida Supreme Court did not release opinions Thursday about whether proposed constitutional amendments on abortion rights and recreational marijuana will go on the November ballot.

The Supreme Court said in an email Thursday morning that there were "no Florida Supreme opinions ready for release today."
Justices must sign off on the legality of the wording of proposed constitutional amendments before the measures can reach the ballot.

The abortion and recreational marijuana proposals are closely watched, with Attorney General Ashley Moody contending they should not be allowed to go before voters. While one seeks to ensure abortion rights, the other would allow adults 21 or older to use recreational marijuana in the state.

Justices heard arguments on the abortion access ballot language in February.

The Supreme Court is required to make decisions by Monday and is scheduled to be closed Friday for Good Friday.

If the justices give them the green light they will go on the statewide ballot in November. 

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on March 28, 2024 / 1:06 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.