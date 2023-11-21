Voters go to polls in Miami, Miami-Beach run-off elections

MIAMI - Voters in Miami and Miami Beach will go to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in run-off elections.

In Miami, voters will decide on city commission Districts 1 and 2.

In District 1, suspended Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla is up against Miguel Angel Gabela. De la Portilla was suspended after he was arrested on corruption charges.

In District 2, it's Commissioner Sabina Covo versus Damian Pardo.

In Miami Beach, voters will elect a new mayor. The candidates are Miami Beach Commissioner Steven Meiner and former city commissioner Michael Gongora.

Voters must go to their designated precinct printed on their Voter Information Card issued by Miami-Dade County. The polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters are reminded to bring a current and valid identification that contains their name, photograph, and signature. While it is not required, they may also want to bring their voter information card to the polling place as it will expedite the check-in process.