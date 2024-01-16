Vigil Wednesday for teen killed in Miami Gardens shooting

Vigil will be held Wednesday for teen killed in Miami Gardens shooting

Vigil will be held Wednesday for teen killed in Miami Gardens shooting

Vigil will be held Wednesday for teen killed in Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS - A vigil will held for a 13-year-old who was shot and killed over the weekend in Miami Gardens.

It happened Saturday around 7:39 p.m. at a home in the area of Northwest 207th Street and 37th Avenue.

"The juveniles were in a bedroom playing video games. As of right now, it seems as if there were kids playing with a firearm," said Miami Gardens police Sgt. Emmanuel Jeanty.

The gun went off and George Harris Jr. was struck in the back of the head.

He was airlifted to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital where he died. Police said that there was an adult in the home at the time of the shooting.

Harris played football for the Liberty City Warriors. He'll be remembered at Hadley Park in Miami on Wednesday.