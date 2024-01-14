Boy, 13, dies after getting shot in the head at Miami Gardens home

MIAMI GARDENS — A teenage boy died Saturday night after he was shot in the head while a group of children were playing inside of a Miami-Dade home.

Miami Gardens Police told CBS News Miami's Nikiya Carrero that the incident occurred around 7:39 p.m. at a home in the area of Northwest 207th Street and 37th Avenue. According to police, there were several children inside of a bedroom playing video games when someone had a gun.

"Officers responded at approximately [7:40 p.m.] to find a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of the head," said MGPD Sgt. Emmanuel Jeanty. "As of right now, it seems that there were kids playing with a firearm. The investigation is still in its early stages."

The boy, 13, was then airlifted to Joe DiMaggio Hospital in critical condition. Police also said that there was an adult in the home at the time of the incident. Police later confirmed to CBS News Miami that the boy died.

The incident is still under investigation.