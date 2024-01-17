Vigil held for slain Miami Gardens teen George Harris Jr.

LIBERTY CITY - With black and gold balloons in hand, loved ones of 13-year-old George Harris Jr. gathered at Charles Hadley Park Wednesday night.

The colors, representing George's football team, the Liberty City Warriors.

His coach, Shanton Crummie, remembered George as a player who lit up the room.

"Just loved to smile, yes coach, no coach kid. All his teammates love him. And just remembering him performing on the field and just that love for me and his teammates," said Crummie.

Football was one of George's passions. His teammates remembered number 14 as an athlete who could make any play possible.

"George, he would be on the field — he would make anything happen," said King Anderson.

But those who knew him say George was a star on and off this field.

His sister, Ja-Nyla Harris, remembers her brother as an angel on earth.

"It's overwhelming but he knew everybody, he was caring to everybody and sweet to everybody and he didn't really deserve what happened to him," said Ja-Nyla.

For Ja-Nyla and her family, the last few days have been excruciating.

"When he passed like it was so hard like that was my twin, like my other half," said Ja-Nyla.

According to police, George was at a friend's home in Miami Gardens playing video games when someone got a hold of a gun, it went off, and a bullet fatally struck George in the back of the head.

But Wednesday night, the dozens of people at Hadley Park came to celebrate how George lived, not how he died.

A young man with a bright future ahead of him, described as charismatic, kind, and intelligent.

"He was an amazing kid, and this really, really hit us hard, because his light shines through the halls of North Miami," said Antonette Whiteman, George's teacher.

A celebration of life for a boy who had so much to live for.

Number 14 on the field— forever 13.

Police say an adult was at the home during the time of the incident but so far no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, Park in Miami.