Video released of man who owns boat believed to be linked to death of Ella Adler

MIAMI — A new video released this week shows the man who owns the boat believed to be linked to the death of 15-year-old Ella Adler.

The video, which was released by Carlos Bill Alonso's attorney Lauren Krasnoff, shows him leaving his home on the boat and returning the day Adler was killed.

Krasnoff said the video proves if Alonso did hit Adler, he had no idea it happened. Adler was out wakeboarding with friends on May 11 when she was hit and killed in the water by another boat after falling off her wakeboard. The driver of the boat never stopped, authorities said.

Krasnoff released a statement to CBS News Miami, saying:

This was an unthinkable tragedy and our hearts break for Ella and her family. We hope this video helps to shut down some of the awful and unfounded rumors going around about Bill, who is absolutely devastated. As the video shows, Bill was alone. He was not drinking. And he had no clue that he may have hit someone – he parked the boat at his home, he was calm, he didn't clean the boat, and he did not try to hide anything. Bill will continue to cooperate with law enforcement in every possible way.

On Monday morning, hundreds of people attended services for Adler at Temple Beth Sholom in Miami Beach. Adler's family released a statement Thursday, as community leaders announced a new boating safety initiative that will be launched after the tragic death of the 15-year-old.

The statement, released through their attorney Etan Mark, read:

The Adler family is grateful for the overwhelming love and support they have received from across the country. Ella had a big, beautiful spirit that touched so many people. Our hearts are broken as we long for the everyday joys of being with Ella - the carpooling, the dance practices, the background hum of Taylor Swift songs and the Starbucks refreshers. Our greatest comfort now is seeing the amplification of Ella's goodness and grace, and the flood of messages of how she was loved and will be remembered. We miss her terribly and our hearts remain with her today and always. We have complete confidence in our law enforcement personnel and we will not be commenting on the pending criminal investigation.

First Lady Jill Biden stopped by in person on Tuesday to offer her condolences and be with Adler's family. The 15-year-old is the granddaughter of U.S. Ambassador to Belgium Michael M. Adler.