Video released of man who owns boat believed to be linked to death of Ella Adler
By
Hunter Geisel
/ CBS Miami
MIAMI — A new video released this week shows the man who owns the boat believed to be linked to the death of 15-year-old Ella Adler.
The video, which was released by Carlos Bill Alonso's attorney Lauren Krasnoff, shows him leaving his home on the boat and returning the day Adler was killed.
Krasnoff said the video proves if Alonso did hit Adler, he had no idea it happened. Adler was out wakeboarding with friends on May 11 when she was hit and killed in the water by another boat after falling off her wakeboard. The driver of the boat never stopped, authorities said.
Krasnoff released a statement to CBS News Miami, saying:
On Monday morning, hundreds of people attended services for Adler at Temple Beth Sholom in Miami Beach. Adler's family released a statement Thursday, as community leaders announced a new boating safety initiative that will be launched after the tragic death of the 15-year-old.
The statement, released through their attorney Etan Mark, read:
First Lady Jill Biden stopped by in person on Tuesday to offer her condolences and be with Adler's family. The 15-year-old is the granddaughter of U.S. Ambassador to Belgium Michael M. Adler.
Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS News Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.