Search on for boater who struck, killed water skier near Key Biscayne

MIAMI - Florida Fish and Wildlife is looking for the boat operator who hit a girl and took off near Key Biscayne.

Florida Fish and Wildlife says a girl is dead after being hit by a vessel while water skiing.

It happened off the coast of Key Biscayne near Nixon Beach.

Investigators say preliminary information indicates the person who struck her was last seen traveling westbound away from Nixon Beach.

"The striking vessel is described as a light blue center console; possibly with blue or dark blue bottom paint and three or four white outboard engines. It was last seen heading westbound from Nixon Beach in Key Biscayne," an official said.

FWC is asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information to contact their hotline or call police.

