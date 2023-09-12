Pompano Beach man faces charges in stabbing, beating of woman

POMPANO BEACH -- A Pompano Beach man was arrested and is facing charges after police said surveillance video showed him stabbing and beating a woman.

The incident happened on Tuesday, August 15, near the 300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 1:15 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman suffering from a stab wound and multiple broken bones.

The woman was transported to a local hospital.

Police say surveillance video of the incident showed a man arriving in the area in a silver Chevrolet Traverse.

On Aug.19, detectives identified the man in the surveillance video as 41-year-old Andrew Frazer.

According to a police report, the woman was walking eastbound on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard crossing Northwest Third Avenue.

When she crossed Northwest Third Avenue, Frazer can be seen running southbound and approaching the victim from behind.

According to a statement, he then "maliciously stabbed and beat the woman."

After the assault, Frazer ran to his vehicle and then fled westbound on Northwest Fourth Street.

According to police, the woman walked to a nearby business where law enforcement was notified.