Victim speaks out about contractor accused of exploiting the elderly

MIAMI - A 72-year-old Southwest Miami-Dade man is speaking out after a contractor is busted for exploiting the elderly and taking $14,000 from him and two other victims.

Miami-Dade Police say the work was never done and say the suspect in this case has confessed that there are 9 other victims as well. Police say many of those who have been targeted are elderly.

They say 61-year-old Omar Ramiro Lopez of Palmetto Bay entered into contracts with multiple elderly victims to install outdoor fencing and claimed he was a licensed contractor with his company Horizon Structural Developers and failed to do the work and refund money to his victims and did not return their texts or phone calls.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Geordi Estepan said, "He's pretending to be a licensed contractor when he really isn't. He is targeting elderly victims. He is promising to do fences and takes deposits and does not do the work. He has confessed that there are 9 more victims. That is a lot of people and we believe there are even more out there."

Lopez faces charges including an organized scheme to defraud, theft from the elderly, 3rd-degree grand theft and exploitation of the elderly.

Brian Domineck, 72, told CBS News MIami's Peter D'Oench that he gave Lopez a $6200 deposit through 2 checks for a 300-foot chain-link fence to be built at his Southwest Miami-Dade home for $10,432 and no work was done and he has lost all of his money.

Domineck, an Air Force veteran of 11 years who retired after spending 35 years with Miami-Dade Public Schools, said he is discouraged and does not know if he will ever be able to have that chain link fence built.

Domineck said, "I paid him $6200 and checked him out online and saw he had 5 stars. When he first got to my house in May, he was talking like he was the best and would take care of everything. He had quite a scam going. He even talked to us about his family and his church. But he never did any work. He came out and did measurements and that was it. It all started in May. I even went to where his company was supposed to be. I called him and he didn't return calls."

Domineck said, "I feel bad. I really feel bad. It is like he used me. I really can't afford to give away $6200. I think he really took advantage of us. I am retired. I am retired for 6 years. I wanted to do something to make a better home. Let us do that. Don't take our money."

Authorities urge you to check out a company's reviews and reputation online and check sources like Florida Sun Biz.

Domineck said, "I tried my best to check up on him and I thought I did everything. I thought he was the man for the job and it just goes to show you that you never can tell."

MIami-Dade Police believe there are other victims.

If you are one of them, contact their Economic Crimes Unit at (305) 994-1000.