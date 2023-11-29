Police target SW Miami-Dade assisted living facility accused of operating without proper credentials

MIAMI -- Dozens of law enforcement officers on Wednesday descended on a southwest Miami-Dade assisted living facility, which police said was operating without proper licenses and under the care of workers who allegedly did not not have the required medical credentials.

Miami-Dade police and other local and state regulators arrived at the facility, located at SW 122nd Avenue and 207th Street, around 10 a.m. to execute a search warrant.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was arrested or if criminal charges would be filed in connection with the care that was being provided at the center.

Police say the facility in southwest Miami-Dade was operating without the proper licenses and permits. CBS News Miami

Police said at least 30 people have been known to live at the facility, which was said to be in a building not meant to hold that many residents at the same time.

"These individuals that are in here, that are employees, are not medically trained," said detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a police spokesman. "They don't have the proper certifications necessary."

He said the facility was not certified by the state and did not have a license to operate as an assisted living facility.

Zabaleta said they know who owns the facility and will be investigating further.

He said the building exterior appears to be a single-family home but the interior had been transformed into something resembling a motel with multi-occupancy possible complete with bunk beds.

"It's got multiple rooms sub-divided within the home," Zabaleta said. "There's a lot of things (in there) that are set for these individuals to live."