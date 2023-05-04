BSO identifies victim brutally murdered back in 1998

BROWARD COUNTY -- Jane Doe, an unidentified victim of a brutal rape and murder who was left for dead in 1998, has been identified, according to Broward Sheriff's Office.

The victim, who is officially identified as Eileen Truppner, was found dead by a boater in December 1998 in a grassy area off U.S. 27.

Detectives were able to identify Truppner's name after months of DNA analysis and detective work.

Truppner, a native of Puerto Rico, lived in South Florida, where she had a loving family, two children, and friends.

Anyone who might have information on Eileen Truppner's homicide is asked to contact Det. Zack Scott at 954-321-4214.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.