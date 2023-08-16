Hundreds of South Florida school bus drivers prepare for first day of classes

Hundreds of South Florida school bus drivers prepare for first day of classes

Hundreds of South Florida school bus drivers prepare for first day of classes

POMPANO BEACH - It's an annual rite of passage in Broward, the dry run for public school bus drivers.

On Wednesday, veterans and newly hired drivers climbed aboard buses and set out on their routes preparing for the first day of school on August 21st.

Anthony Morales has been driving for four years transporting special needs children to and from Broward County Schools around the district.

The former coach says it's a job he loves.

"As soon as I got into it, I knew this is where I needed to be."

Morales is a man In demand, like his co-workers' districts can't hire bus drivers fast enough.

There are shortages Broward has about 800 school bus drivers.

There are 80 vacancies and drivers make $16.50 an hour plus full benefits and Broward is offering a $500 signing bonus for new recruits.

Both Broward and Miami-Dade school districts train school bus drivers for free, but then some use that commercial drivers license to go work for county transit systems.

Not Sandra Martinez, she's been a Miami-Dade school bus driver for 24 years.

"This is a great honor. I would not change it for anything else. I'm a driver trainer, but I consider myself a driver," she said.

In Miami-Dade, there are 700 school bus drivers.

They have 20 vacancies and they earn $16.54 an hour plus benefits

"It's everywhere," says Miami-Dade schools transportation director James Hicks about the driver shortage.

"But we keep trying, having job fairs, working through it."

Both Miami-Dade and Broward say despite the shortage all routes will be covered the first day of school, but parents need to prepare for some bumps in the road.

"Be aware of congestion, expect delays, and have patience" said Dr.Simone Clowers, who is director of student transportation