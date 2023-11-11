Veterans Mental Health: Is there an alternative treatment?

MIAMI — As we honor those who have served Veterans Day weekend, CBS News Miami wanted to examine the struggles that veterans face.

According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, 7 out of every 100 veterans will have post-traumatic stress disorder at some point in their life. The VA reports that veterans who fought in operations "Iraqi Freedom" and "Enduring Freedom" were on the higher end with 29% experiencing PTSD.

CBS News Miami's Chelsea Jones talked with one of those veterans, John Schrey. He shared the struggles he and others have faced and how he got through them. Schrey is a recovering drug addict and Marine Corps veteran.

John Schrey lost his two best friends, also veterans, to suicide. He says hope, therapy, and spirituality, helped him to overcome substance abuse and now he helps others do the same.

Chelsea Jones also spoke separately with a doctor who focuses on alternative treatments like psychedelics and how they're being studied to remedy mental health issues including PTSD.

Dr. Dave Rubin says psychedelic medicine has been shown to help with suicide and depression. As of right now, ketamine is the only legal psychedelic cleared for use in the United States. Dr. Rabin says there's a promise with MDMA as a treatment for mental health.

Earlier this year, Australia became the first country to allow psychiatrists to prescribe MDMA. Dr. Rabin says the MDMA FDA studies will hopefully be cleared for use in clinical settings in the United States in 2024. A company sponsoring research of its use plans to seek U-S approval later this year.