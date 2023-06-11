Watch CBS News
South Florida center helps Veterans struggling with PTSD

BOCA RATON -- A South Florida organization is helping veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental and physical ailments, helping them get back into the civilian world.

The Boca Raton-based Grey team has worked with more than 700 veterans since its founding seven years ago.

"We actually look at the route cause of what's causing that pain. Whether that is physical, emotional, spiritual, mental, and we go in and we repair that. We completely do a customized program for each individual veteran because there is no one-size fits all." 

Several of his clients agreed, saying they feel better both mentally and physically.

