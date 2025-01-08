Venezuelans in South Florida join worldwide rallies against Maduro

Venezuelan rally to be held in Doral on Thursday

MIAMI - Hundreds of Venezuelans are expected to gather Thursday afternoon in Downtown Doral to rally in support of opposition leaders María Corina Machado and President-elect Edmundo González amid escalating political tensions in Venezuela.

"We ask the world for solidarity right now," said Luis Gonzalez, a Venezuelan exile who has lived in South Florida for the past eight years.

The rally comes in response to calls from Machado, who urged Venezuelans worldwide to mobilize peacefully against Nicolás Maduro's decision to remain in power despite international recognition of opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez as the winner of last year's presidential election.

On Monday, President Joe Biden met with González and formally recognized him as Venezuela's legitimate president. However, Maduro has insisted he will remain in office and is set to be sworn in for another six-year term on Friday, January 10.

"Doral is like the heart of Venezuelan immigration in the United States," said Luis González. "I'm worried about the next 24 hours."

Machado, who has been seen at mass protests alongside González, called on Venezuelans to wear the colors of their national flag-yellow, blue, and red-during Thursday's demonstrations.

The Maduro government has responded with crackdowns, claiming on Tuesday to have captured foreign mercenaries, including two Americans, who allegedly entered the country to "practice terrorism against the Venezuelan people."

Maduro has also mobilized military forces against opposition supporters and is offering a $100,000 reward for the capture of González, who is reportedly planning to return to Venezuela to be sworn in as president.

In South Florida, demonstrators will gather at Downtown Doral Park, 8395 NW 53rd St., with millions of Venezuelans around the world expected to participate in similar rallies.