Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro clinches nomination for upcoming national election; seeks third term

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is set to seek a third term in July 28 elections after receiving the official nomination of the ruling PSUV party Saturday.

PSUV official Diosdado Cabello said Maduro, was elected "by acclamation" at a party conference.

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2021 file photo, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a ceremony marking the start of the judicial year at the Supreme Court in Caracas, Venezuela. AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

"We'll go to a new victory," the 61-year-old said as he accepted his ruling PSUV party's official nomination to be its candidate, after 11 years in office marked by sanctions, economic collapse and accusations of widespread repression.