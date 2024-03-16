Watch CBS News
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro clinches nomination for upcoming national election; seeks third term

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is set to seek a third term in July 28 elections after receiving the official nomination of the ruling PSUV party Saturday.

PSUV official Diosdado Cabello said Maduro, was elected "by acclamation" at a party conference.

"We'll go to a new victory," the 61-year-old said as he accepted his ruling PSUV party's official nomination to be its candidate, after 11 years in office marked by sanctions, economic collapse and accusations of widespread repression.

