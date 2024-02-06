Vehicle ends up at the bottom of pool of Broward County home

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The residents of a home in Margate got a watery jolt Tuesday afternoon when a vehicle ended up submerged at the bottom of their backyard pool.

Police said no one was hurt during the incident, which occurred shortly after 12 p.m. at a house located in the 1400 block of NW 62nd Terrace, just off Margate Boulevard.

A car ended up at the bottom of a Margate pool Tuesday afternoon. CBS News Miami

According to investigators, a relative of someone who lives at the home accidentally put the vehicle in reverse and accidentally drove into the pool.

Police were looking into the incident, but there was no word on if charges could be filed in connection with the case.