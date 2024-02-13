Multiple people injured after vehicle crashes into medical center in Austin, Texas

Multiple people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a medical center in Austin, Texas, officials said Tuesday.

The vehicle crashed into the emergency room at St. David's North Austin Medical Center, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services posted on social media, adding that a level four mass casualty incident had been declared.

The exact number of people hurt was unclear. The agency initially reported that at least 10 people were transported to hospitals, and one adult was administered CPR at the scene. It later said that two children and two adults were transported to area hospitals.

The Austin Police Department said in a post to social media that "there is no threat to the general public. Based on preliminary information and details gathered at this time, this incident does not appear to be an intentional act."

No further details were provided about the nature of the crash.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he'd offered the state's full support to Austin's Mayor Kirk Watson. "State personnel are working closely with local officials to ensure Austin has no unmet needs," Abbott said on social media.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.