US Navy sailor from Miramar died during Red Sea deployment

MIAMI - A US Navy sailor from Miramar died March 20th after going overboard in the Red Sea.

Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Oriola Michael Aregbesola, 34, joined the Navy in 2020.

The US Department of Defense said Aregbesola was aboard the USS Mason, his death was not combat-related.

Aregbesola was assigned to the "Swamp Foxes" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 74. The Mason has been operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet since November.

"Petty Officer Aregbesola fully embodied the selfless character and thoughtful warrior spirit of the United States Navy Sailor," said Cmdr. Eric Kohut, HSM-74 commanding officer. "His outstanding performance prior to and during deployment went well beyond aircraft maintenance; he truly saw and valued every member of the ship/air team. He will continue on in the heart of every Swamp Fox and our brothers and sisters in the IKE Carrier Strike Group. Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with his family."



President Joe Niden deployed the Navy to the Red Sea after Houthi rebels began attacking commercial ships in solidarity with Hamas.