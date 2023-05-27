Unofficial start of summer arrives with plenty to do

MIAMI -- The unofficial start to summer is here.

"This weekend is going to be awesome; Miami is going to be the place to be," said Brian Fenton.

"I think we all work pretty hard and with everything going on, it's just nice to not work for a little bit," said Derrick Azcue.

There's plenty happening in South Florida this weekend if you're looking to get out, like the Air and Sea Show in Miami Beach and the Great American Beach Party on Las Olas in Fort Lauderdale.

Miami Beach Police are warning everyone of DUI check points and license plate readers while fire and rescue officials are asking boaters to keep safety top of mind.

"In order to avoid any injuries or accidents with the boat propellers, make sure that you're conscious of who is around your boat when you're going to start the engines or you're going to pull away from a swimming area or beach," said Yovan Sanchez with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Officials are also asking folks on the water to make sure they apply sunscreen, stay hydrated and to always have a first aid kit and working life vests on board.

"Keep in mind that no one is around, that you have everyone on your vessel and that everyone is accounted for will help with avoiding accidents this weekend," said Sanchez.

As for those of you planning to head to Miami Beach, keep that 2 a.m. liquor curfew in mind.