Memorial Day Weekend: Here's how you can celebrate in South Florida

MIAMI -- Memorial Day Weekend is here! Check out these Memorial Day events that you and your close ones can enjoy in South Florida.

SATURDAY MAY 27,23

Great American Beach Party -- Celebrate this free event with family and friends located at the City of Fort Lauderdale. The event include live bands, water slides, a kids zone, a classic car show, an art show, a sand sculpting contest, a SOCOM Para-Commandos parachute jump, a military tribute, the Walk of Fame ceremony, vendors, exhibitors, and much more, shown on the website linked.

When: 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

MONDAY MAY 29, 2023

Miami Beach prepares to welcome visitors for Memorial Day -- Thousands are expected to head to Miami beaches, hotels and restaurants over the holiday weekend.

Hyundai Air & Sea Show's Concert & Fireworks Display --

U.S. Army SaluteFest Concert will take place at these times:

1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

4:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

6:15 p.m. to 10 p.m. The concert will feature four A-list musical acts, country singers, performances by the U.S. Army Band, an interactive display village, a drone show, and a fireworks display., according to the website.

City of Miami Kids Section -- Miami Beach Police personnel will host a wristband ID program for children of all ages and/or adults with special needs. It is a free program to give parents, guardians, or caretakes a peace of mind. Children and adults with special needs will receive a free ID wristband with their name, guardian's name and contact information, according to the website.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lummus Park at 8, 10 and 12 streets

Memorial Day Commemoration at Miami Beach Police Headquarters -- Monday, City of Miami Beach partners with the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars 3559 Miami Beach Post, to host a wreath-laying ceremony and 21-gun salute.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: The War Memorial Cenotaph in front of Miami Beach Police Headquarters.

City of Tamarac Community Center -- The program WILL include a presentation of colors, led by the Tamarac Fire Rescue Honor Guard...AND A wreath-laying ceremony.

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: 8601 W Commercial Blvd, Tamarac, FL 33351

Coral Springs Memorial Day Ceremony -- The event will include the Presentation of Colors and Placing of the Wreath by the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department Honor Guard. Commemorative bricks will also be available for Purchase and designated with engraving to honor a local veteran. Bricks will cost $50 and will be permanently placed at Veterans Park.

Town of Davie, Boy Scouts of America to host parade -- The Town of Davie and Boy Scouts of America will be hosting the annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony.

When: 10:30 a.m.

The parade route will start from the Davie Fire Administration building and finish at the Rodeo Grounds.

The ceremony is expected to begin at 11 a.m.

Lauderdale Memorial Park Cemetery-- This event includes, Opening Hymn, Invocation Pledge of Allegiance National Anthem, Remarks, Parade of Colors, Recognition of Veterans, Armed Forces Salute, Tolling the Boats, Veteran Memorial Flowers Placement, Dove Release, Closing Prayer, Police Pipe and Drum Corps, Fort Lauderdale Police Honor Guard Gun Salute, according to the website.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 2001 SW 4th Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315

City of Miami Caribbean Music Festival -- This event includes live performances, food and a many fun ways to celebrate Memorial Day. You can purchase tickets here.

2 p.m. to 10 p.m.