University of Miami professor apologizes for violating university policy after seen wearing "Palestine" sash in class

MIAMI — A University of Miami professor is apologizing for violating university policy after pictures of her wearing a pro-Palestinian sash in the classroom have gone viral.

In pictures shared on social media, Rachida Primov, a senior lecturer in the UM College of Arts and Sciences, is seen wearing a sash reading "Palestine" and colored like the Palestinian flag.

In a statement shared on X, UM said that Primov "inadvertently came at odds with University policies prohibiting political advocacy in the classroom." The statement continues, saying "the issue was addressed swiftly" by UM senior leadership and that the professor had shared her own apology.

"I am truly sorry to those who were offended by my wearing of a sash in the class with the word Palestine on it," Primov said. "I am not an antisemite, and the purpose of me wearing this sash was to show compassion and support for all civilian victims of this terrible war — both Palestinian and Israeli."

Primov, a professor who has taught at UM for 30 years, continued, saying she loves all UM students and community members and "would never intentionally do anything to disrupt or harm our learning environment or make any student uncomfortable."

UM continued, saying that the Faculty Senate, university administration and board members reassured the community in an earlier joint statement that it has "high expectations of every member of our community to treat all others with dignity and abide by the standards and policies that enable us to achieve our mission."

The university also shared that it is "committed to free expression, academic excellence, and intellectual inquiry, which rely on the civil, respectful exchange of ideas."

Tensions have risen over the last 10 months across the U.S. and the world since the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

As talks of sought-after ceasefire and hostage release agreements continue in the Middle East, the conflict has entered the academic space, especially in schools and colleges across Florida. In the days following the attack in South Florida, a peaceful protest in support of Palestinians at Florida International University quickly escalated and emotions flared, leading to a number of demonstrators getting arrested.