Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights returns earlier than usual this Fall

ORLANDO - The spooky season will kick off even earlier this year at Universal Orlando Resort.

Halloween Horror Nights returns on select nights starting on August 30th and wraps up on November 3rd.

Halloween fans from across the country, and some from across the globe, make the annual trek to Universal Studios Florida to watch some of their favorite scary movies, and worst nightmares, come to life at Halloween Horror Nights, which is consistently named the world's premier Halloween event.

"This year, a chilling new collection of horrifying experiences await guests, including 10 all-new movie-quality haunted houses inspired by cinematic greats and eerie original stories created by the twisted minds of Universal's Entertainment team, and five scare zones filled with hundreds of menacing creatures who will reign the streets of Universal Studios Florida," Universal Orlando said a statement announcing this year's dates.

The themes for this year's houses have not been announced. Last year's themes included Stranger Things, The Exorcist: Believer, Universal Monsters: Unmasked, The Last Of Us, and Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count.

In addition to the houses and scare zones, HHN will have live shows and "sinfully delicious food and beverages" inspired by the haunts. Also, those who go can check out the highly-themed Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store to pick up souvenirs from the night.

Tickets for the event are now on sale. The price for single-night event tickets varies by date and starts at about $90. Express Passes which help guests get to the front of the faster start at $130 and also vary by day.

"Guests can also stay, scream and save up to $200 (based on a seven-night stay) with a special vacation package that includes one-night admission to the event and accommodations at a Universal hotel located just minutes from the haunts. This package also includes admission to all three Universal Orlando theme parks to enjoy some of the most innovative rides and attractions ever created during the day, before facing the chills of Halloween Horror Nights at night. Plus, hotel guests receive exclusive benefits including access to a dedicated Halloween Horror Nights gate for faster entry into the event, Early Park Admission to the theme parks during the day, complimentary resort transportation, and more," according to Universal Orlando.

This package is available for purchase now through November 2nd.