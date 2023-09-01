Let the spooky season begin, Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights kicks off Friday

ORLANDO - Universal Orlando kicks off the spooky season Friday with the return of its annual Halloween Horror Nights.

The event, in its 32 second year, runs for a record-breaking 48 select nights September 1 through November 4.

There are 10 haunted house walk-thrus, themes include Stranger Things, The Exorcist: Believer, Universal Monsters: Unmasked, The Last Of Us, Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count, and YETI: Campground Kills.

There are also five scare zones whose theme involve Dr. Oddfellow's Collection of Horror, Jungle of Doom: Expedition Horror, and amp '69: Summer of Blood.

In addition to special food and drink options, guests can also catch "Nightmare Fuel Revenge Dream," a pyro and aerial stunt show set to the beat of metal and electronica music.

Florida residents can save on a package that includes one-night event admission, hotel accommodations and two-day tickets to all three Universal Orlando theme parks. All Universal Orlando hotel guests receive exclusive benefits such as Early Park Admission to the theme parks during the day and special access to a dedicated Halloween Horror Nights entry gate at night.

