Future uncertain for United Teachers of Dade, as it fails to meet requirements

MIAMI - Florida's largest teachers union, United Teachers of Dade failed to meet requirements of a new state law that requires at least 60% of union members to pay dues.

As a result, a decertification process has begun.

If the group is decertified, about 30,000 Miami-Dade public school teachers would be left without representation.

In a statement, here is what the union said:

"Yesterday, we, United Teachers of Dade (UTD), submitted our application to renew our union certification to the Florida Public Employee Relations Commission (PERC).

While we have enrolled more than 800 new members, an unprecedented growth in the past five months, we have not achieved the new 60% membership density of members mandated by the onerous anti-worker law, Senate Bill 256.

From the strongest position regarding union solidarity and the fight for our collective wellbeing, we are now gathering Showing of Interest cards to be on the PERC Ballot to be certified as the union for education professionals in order to maintain our contract, wages, and benefits."

