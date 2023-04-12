Watch CBS News
Facing South Florida: Karla Hernandez-Mats, Pres. United Teachers of Dade

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

             Gov. Ron DeSantis this week signed a bill that allows any parent, regardless of income, to receive a voucher of around $9,000 a year to help pay for private school or to home school their children. Jim discusses the new law and its potential impact with the republican state representative who sponsored the bill, and with the president of the teachers union who believes it will cripple public schools in the state.

     Guest:  State Rep. John Snyder/R- Martin County

                             Karla Hernandez-Mats/Pres., United Teachers of Dade

