Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz says police investigating a "potential plot" against his life

Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz of Florida disclosed Friday that he was notified by authorities on Monday about a "potential plot on my life" by a convicted felon.

Moskowitz, who represents the 23rd Congressional District that includes portions of Palm Beach and Broward Counties, posted the allegation on X, which was later collaborated by police in Margate, a city located in the Miami metropolitan area.

The freshman congressman was elected to a second term on Tuesday.

Jared Moskowitz was elected to the U.S. House in 2020. CBS News Miami

John Lapinski, 41, of Margate, was arrested Oct. 31 at his home after police responded at about 6:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired. He was subsequently detained under the Baker Act and taken to Broward Health Imperial Point in Fort Lauderdale. He was then moved to the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday.

When arrested, Lapinski was also found to be in possession of several guns and ammunition, as well as body armor, police said.

He faces three firearms charges relating to a convicted felon and a domestic injunction.

"During the investigation, our detectives located several firearms and evidence that indicated he may have been planning some type of criminal act," Margate police said in a news release.

The Margate Police Department contacted the Broward Sheriff's Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the FBI to assist with the investigation. The ATF is currently the lead agency for this investigation, Margate police said.

Moskowitz claimed that Lapinski was arrested near his own home in Parkland.

"Found with him was a manifesto, among other things, included antisemitic rhetoric and only my name on the 'target' list," Moskowitz, who is Jewish, wrote in his social media post. "There are many other details that I will not disclose as I do not want to interfere with an ongoing investigation."

Lapinski has two prior felony convictions of resisting and officer with violence and grand theft in Lake County.

Moskowitz, 43, serves on the bipartisan House task force investigating the attempted assassination of President-elect Donald Trump on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"I understand the failures and importance of fixing the protection of our current Commander-in-Chief and Vice President," Moskowitz wrote. "At the same time I am deeply worried about congressional member security and the significant lack thereof when we are in the district. Regardless of our political affiliations or differences, we all have families we want to keep safe."

On Tuesday, Moskowitz was elected to a second term, securing more than 52% of the vote against Republican challenger Joseph "Joe" Kaufman, which was a margin of about 17,500 votes.

Moskowitz has touted his ability to work with Republicans. He was elected to the House in 2020 after serving in the Broward County Commission in an appointment by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Previously, he was Florida's emergency operations manager under DeSantis, including during the pandemic. Before that, he was a Florida state representative from 2012 to 2019. His first election was in 2006 as a member of Parkland City Commission, which he served in until 2012.

Moskowitz has a law degree from Nova Southeastern University.