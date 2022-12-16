Two women accused of stealing man's pricey Rolex, credit card

FORT LAUDERDALE - The search is on for two women who are accused of stealing a Lauderdale-by-the-Sea man's Rolex watch and credit card.

The man reportedly met the women on December 4th, around 3 a.m., outside of the Rooftop Bar in Fort Lauderdale. They exchanged phone numbers and agreed to meet up later.

About an hour later, they met again and the man drove the women to his residence for a few drinks. Once in the residence, the man fell asleep. When he woke, he found his two-tone Submariner Blueface Rolex watch and his credit card missing. The Rolex's estimated worth is $25,000.

Broward sheriff's investigators said the two women are in their mid-twenties and have black hair. In surveillance video of the women at the Rooftop Bar on the morning of the crime, one was wearing a white dress and has a scorpion tattoo on her left thigh. The other woman was wearing a yellow dress.

Anyone with information regarding the women is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.