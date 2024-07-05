Two South Florida teens playing with fireworks had fingers blown off

FORT LAUDERDALE - Despite calls for safety and leaving it to the pros, there were a couple of injuries Thursday night involving Fourth of July fireworks.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, just after 10 p.m. a homemade PVC pipe mortar launcher exploded and injured a teen at 481 SE 17thAve in Deerfield Beach. They said the 16 or 17-year-old boy had significant injuries and lost a couple of fingers. He was rushed to a nearby hospital as a trauma alert.

About an hour later, EMTs were sent to 1941 SW 48th Avenue in West Park after another teen boy about the same age was injured when the fireworks he was playing with blew up. He too lost a couple of fingers and was taken to a hospital as a trauma alert.

They responded to a third fireworks call when one flew through a home's window and went off. They said no one was injured, but there was smoke in the house.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said just before 10 p.m. they also responded to a fireworks-related injury. They said the person was treated on the scene and then taken to Broward Health Medical Center for additional care.

Miami Fire Rescue said they had one firework injury that happened just before midnight in the area of 48th Street and NW 8th Avenue. They said the 13-year-old was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center with a hand injury.

Thousands of fireworks-related injuries are treated in hospital emergency rooms across the country each year. Nearly 74 percent of firework-related injuries happen between June 18 and July 18.

Firecrackers tend to be the leading cause of emergency room visits. Most often those injured are teens using store-bought fireworks, according to the state's health department.

It's not just the explosives. Sparklers burn very hot and are often passed to children with little supervision. Injuries from sparklers have increased by 120 percent.

