Safety stressed for those planning to set off July 4th fireworks

Dangers of fireworks stressed ahead of the Fourth of July holiday

Dangers of fireworks stressed ahead of the Fourth of July holiday

Dangers of fireworks stressed ahead of the Fourth of July holiday

FORT LAUDERDALE - This week we celebrate the Fourth of July - America's independence.

For many that means barbecues, a gathering of family and friends, and, of course, fireworks.

While there are a number of professional fireworks shows that people can attend, there are always those who like to do it themselves.

If you, or someone you know, is planning to set off personal fireworks, please remember safety first.

In Florida, fireworks that can go airborne or explode are illegal throughout the year except on three approved holidays - July 4th, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day. State statutes regarding fireworks usage on the approved holidays were changed in 2020.

Thousands of fireworks-related injuries are treated in hospital emergency rooms across the country each year. Nearly 74 percent of firework-related injuries happen between June 18 and July 18.

"Blast injuries. These are injuries very consistent with battle injuries, war time injuries. We're talking about missing fingers, missing hands, very destructive," Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue battalion Chief Michael Kane.

Firecrackers tend to be the leading cause of emergency room visits. Most often those injured are teens using store-bought fireworks, according to the state's health department.

It may seem obvious, but Kane said booze and fireworks just don't mix.

"The majority of the injuries that we see, there is an element of alcohol mixed into those injuries," he said. "Please don't mix alcohol and fireworks."

It's not just the explosives. Sparklers burn very hot and are often passed to children with little supervision. A burn can happen fast, said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Greg May.

"Sparklers can burn somewhere between six hundred and a thousand degrees," he said "We think that they are very safe when in fact they're not safe."

Injuries from sparklers have increased by 120 percent. Common sense when setting off fireworks can help keep you safe.

Always read the follow the directions on fireworks packaging and never hold them in your hand or stand over them once the fuse is lit.

Light one firework at a time and move away quickly,

Also, if a firework is a dud, accept it and move on.

Keep already-used fireworks away from unlit ones.

Always keep a garden hose, a bucket of water, or a fire extinguisher close by in case of emergency. To prevent a trash fire, soak used fireworks in water before throwing them in the trash.

