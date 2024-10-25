Two men face felony illegal dumping charges in Northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE - Two men are facing felony illegal dumping charges after an investigation by the Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management's Special Investigations Unit.

An SIU investigator witnessed alleged dumping of construction debris on surveillance cameras, near Northwest 74th Street and North 12th Avenue, according to a news release.

The investigator set up a mobile camera, which captured the vehicle's license plate. By tracking the driver, investigators observed the truck returning loaded with trash. With surveillance, investigators caught the driver and a passenger dumping the debris.

Miami-Dade Police Department detained the suspects, and measured the dump site at 120 cubic feet, which qualifies the violation as a felony. After being arrested, the driver confessed to six additional dumping incidents, resulting in six citations and each costing $250 plus a $10 surcharge.

"Illegal dumping is a serious crime that harms our environment and comes with heavy penalties," Dr. Aneisha Daniel, the DSWM director said. "We all have a role in protecting our community."

In 2023, Miami-Dade spent nearly $1.7 million on illegal dumping enforcement and cleanup. Illegal dumping can lead to fines, vehicle seizures, arrest and even incarceration.

Miami-Dade residents should call 911 if they witness illegal dumping in progress. But they are advised to not confront someone who is illegally dumping. Instead try to note the vehicle's license plate or description.

For past illegal dumping incidents, contact 311 or report through the free MDC Solid Waste mobile app, available on iTunes and Google Play.