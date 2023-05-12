Broward schools evacuated over bomb threats

FORT LAUDERDALE - A series of bomb threats led to the evacuation of several schools in Broward on Friday.

According to Hollywood police, threats were received at Attucks Middle School and South Broward High School. They said no credible threats have been found.

As of late Friday morning, the lockdown for Attucks had been lifted, but police will remain on campus throughout the day.

Students at South Broward were temporarily evacuated as a precaution as police investigated. The principal sent out a message to parents and guardians regarding pick up.

Coral Springs police posted on Twitter that it had been brought to their attention that the school board had received multiple, identical bomb threats. As a precautionary measure, the school board decided to evacuate Coral Glades High.

Police said everyone is safe and the school was not releasing students. Around 12:45 p.m., they posted that the all clear had been given and that students could go back to the school and resume classes.