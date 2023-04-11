Two Broward School Board members accused of innappropriate touching

FORT LAUDERDALE - The chair of the Broward School Board is calling for an investigation after two members have been accused of inappropriate touching.

The board will meet on Tuesday to vote on whether to allow interim Superintendent Earlean Smiley and the district's general counsel to hire an outside investigator to look into the allegations against Brenda Fam of District 6 and Allen Zeman who holds the countywide at-large Seat 8, according to CBS News Miami news partner The Miami Herald.

Regarding the allegations, an 18-year-old student reportedly told the district that Fam touched him on the buttocks during an event on March 27th, according to the Sun-Sentinel. Fam has said that she inadvertently brushed against someone with her hand at a banquet at the Signature Grand in Davie but didn't say where on the body it was.

Fam told the Miami Herald that she respects the call for an investigation.

In regards to Zeman, a male school district employee told former Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright in December that Zeman had hit him on the buttock, according to the Sun-Sentinel. The school employee involved in the alleged incident said he did not wish to file a complaint.

Zeman told the Miami Herald that every complaint needs to be heard and every complaint with credibility needs to be investigated.