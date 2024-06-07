Two adults, child dead in apparent murder suicide in SW Dade, police say

Child, two adults dead in apparent murder-suicide in SW Dade

Child, two adults dead in apparent murder-suicide in SW Dade

MIAMI - Two adults and a child are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in southwest Miami-Dade, according to police.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said around 7:30 a.m. they were dispatched to Bird Road at SW 152nd Street in reference to a shooting.

Chopper4 over the scene at the Meadows Shopping Center spotted a silver BMW SUV in the drive-thru lane of a Chase Bank with its doors open and another vehicle in the adjacent lane. Police have not said how they are connected to the investigation.

The intersection of Bird Road and SW 152nd Street was closed for the police investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.