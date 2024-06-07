Police ID man, woman killed in Coral Gables murder-suicide

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police have identified a man and a woman who were killed Thursday morning in a Coral Gables murder-suicide and a third victim who survived.

Police say Matthew Roll, 61, took the life of Luisine Melikyan, 41, with whom he was romantically involved and then shot her 20-year-old son, Suren Mkrtchyan and then shot himself.

Neighbors told CBS News Miami that they were surprised.

Lili Swanson said, "It is shocking and upsetting of course. This is not something that you want to hear, especially where you live. It is very sad. This is a very nice neighborhood and everyone is very friendly."

Neighbor Lori Perez said, "It is shocking. It is shocking. This is a sign of the times if this was a couple. It's terrible. This is such a nice complex and it is well run and very safe and there is nothing better than the Gables."

Coral Gables police rushed to the Gables Ponce Apartments at 320 Granello Avenue near U.S. 1 and LeJeune Road and sealed off the block and nearby Coral Gables Senior High School was also placed on a temporary lockdown as a precaution.

Miami-Dade Police investigate homicides in Coral Gables and Detective Andre Martin said police responded when the 20-year-old victim called 911.

Martin said, "At around 9:43 a.m., a 911 call was received from dispatch from a male who said he was suffering from gunshot wounds."

Martin said when Coral Gables Fire Rescue responded, they found that the older man and woman were both dead.

Martin said, "The male who called 911 was transported to Jackson South Hospital where he underwent critical life-saving surgery and he is now stable."

Martin said, "We do know that that deceased male and female were in a domestic partnership."

It is not known what prompted this incident. Detectives may be able to get some answers after they interview the 20-year-old man at the hospital.

Martin said detectives plan to look at the "call history" to see if there had been any previous calls about problems at the apartment.

He said this was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the community.

CBS News Miami reached out to the apartment building's management office but an employee there said she was told there would be no comment.

Martin said, "We need to remind the community that if you are involved in any situation, any domestic situation that you believe is going to turn violent or has become violent in the past that you reach out and find resources."

He said, "We all know family situations can be difficult but there is no excuse to turn to violence. If you believe you are in danger or if you fear for your safety or if you fear for the safety of loved ones, we encourage that person to seek resources and get out of the situation."