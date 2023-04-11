Twins' drowning in Miami-Dade lake spurs renewed calls for swimming lessons for youngsters

MIAMI -- It's been three days since two 13-year-old twins drowned last week at a Miami-Dade County lake, a tragedy that educators hope will be used to raise awareness to prevent deaths in the future.

The incident has prompted new concern from Bridget McKinney, who created a non-profit group after seeing too many similar instances of drowning deaths.

She has made it a personal mission since 2016 when she learned about a drowning of two young kids.

"One was fatal, the other one survived, and I said if I can find her, I will provide not just her but 150 at the time," she promised.

That led to the creation of Professionals Sharing with a Purpose, which is dedicated to helping kids learn to swim, particularly those in disadvantaged communities.

"Our Black and brown and tan children drown at a much higher rate," she said. "Unfortunately because they don't have access to learning swim programs."

The instances of child drownings occurred so many times in the Miami Gardens area that she decided to partner with Wright & Young Funeral Home to help with arrangements for the families of drowning victims

"Because it was devastating to learn that two twin brothers (who) both can't swim," said Terry Wright, owner of the funeral home. "One said that his brother was drowning and he jumps in to help."

In her role as a principal at Scott Lake Elementary, she helped to bring Miami-Dade County public school's Learn to Swim program to her campus.

The program is portable, so one has been set up in what is the school's media center.

It will be there for about 10 weeks.

"Depends on the grade level," said Thomas Binder, an instructor. "We can go up to 10 lessons for five to 10 kids (and) our Pre-K we have five of those kids in the water max and that's five lessons."

Through the program, there are seven portable pools.

Once a site is chosen, instructors teach kids basics like how to breathe while in the water, floating, kicking, going under, and most importantly, how to get out safely.

"You don't jump in to try and save someone that's drowning," Binder said. "You reach with a pool noodle, a broom or you throw something."

This can be cautionary advice for even the best swimmers.

Now even before getting in the water, Binder has reminders that include making sure kids tell an adult they are going into the water, looking before leaping and wearing a life vest while on a boat.

"All drownings are preventable," McKinney added.

If you're interested in helping with the efforts to help with the effort for Alex and Andrew Paul, you can reach out to P-SWAP or Wright and Funeral Home.