Twin dies after being pulled from NW Miami-Dade pond

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A minor has died after he and his twin brother were pulled Friday afternoon from a Northwest Miami-Dade pond.

Authorities said the minors were playing near the pond with a group of children when another child showed up "horse playing" and pushed one of the boys into the water.  That is when the victim's brother jumped in to save his twin. Neither can swim.  

A third child called 911 and that prompted Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units to the body of water located near 1220 NW 99 Street.

The patients were pulled from the water and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Chopper 4 captured rescue personnel in the lake.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident.   

