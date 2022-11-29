Tuesday weather forecast: Warm and not as humid

Tuesday forecast: Hot but not as humid

MIAMI -- The weather in South Florida will not be as hot Tuesday as slightly cooler air arrives.

The high temperatures will range in the low- to mid-80s with mostly sunny and breezy weather on tap.

It won't be as warm Tuesday in South Florida. CBS 4

There was a slight chance for a coastal shower.

Rain chance rises on Wednesday with the potential for scattered showers in the afternoon and evening.

Highs will remain near the mid 80s mid week.

Conditions on Thursday and Friday will be breezy with spotty showers possible.

A weak cold front arrives late week to bring our temperatures down a bit and lower humidity. This weekend highs will be closer to normal in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday.