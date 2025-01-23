Trump's immigration policies spark fear in South Florida

MIAMI - Fear and uncertainty are rippling through Homestead, as undocumented immigrants brace for potential fallout from President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

The anxiety has prompted many to take precautions, fearing deportation and separation from their children.

Jose, a Guatemalan immigrant and father of a 4-year-old girl, took his daughter for a walk at a local shopping plaza for the first time on Thursday, after days of worry.

"I've been a little scared since Monday," he said, referring to the day Trump assumed office and began implementing new immigration policies.

While deportation is a concern, Jose's primary fear lies with his daughter's future.

"I'm hearing the children of undocumented immigrants, born in this country, would no longer be U.S. citizens," said Jose, who declined to share his last name because of his immigration status.

The fears stem from President Trump's executive order seeking to eliminate birthright citizenship, which U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour temporarily blocked Thursday, calling the order "blatantly unconstitutional."

For Maria, another undocumented immigrant from Guatemala, the president's rhetoric is troubling.

"The president says we're criminals," she said. "But we're here to work hard, not to commit crimes."

Local businesses in Homestead are feeling the effects of heightened anxiety.

Esdar Alvarez, who owns a shop in a plaza, said business has slowed significantly.

"People are scared to come out because they fear federal agents could be here doing raids and we, as business owners, are taking the hit," Alvarez said.

Notary public Zoila Gallegos, who works in the same plaza, has seen an uptick in clients preparing for the worst.

"People are coming to create 'power of attorney' documents in case something happens to them," she said. "The main concern is who they're going to leave their kids with."

For over 25 years, Nicaraguan-American activist Nora Sandigo has been a guardian for children of undocumented immigrants. With fears of deportation rising, more families are turning to her for help.

"Over 20 families have already come to see me to take care of their children in case they get deported," Sandigo said.

Sandigo is well-known in immigrant advocacy circles and gained recognition while working to pass an immigration program granting legal status to Cubans and Nicaraguans in the U.S.

So far, no immigration raids have been reported in Homestead, but the community remains on edge.