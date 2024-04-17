What to know about the jurors in Trump's "hush money" trial in New York

Juror dismissed from Trump trial Juror dismissed from Trump's "hush money" trial 10:13

The number of jurors who have been seated in former President Donald Trump's New York criminal trial is down to five, after two jurors were excused on Thursday, the third day of the trial.

The ousted jurors were among the seven who were chosen earlier in the week. One woman expressed concerns about her identity being revealed by media reports, saying friends and family had already asked her if she was serving. Another man was dismissed after prosecutors flagged possible inconsistencies in his answers in the jury questionnaire.

The final jurors, whose identities are known to lawyers in the case but otherwise kept secret, will be tasked with deciding the outcome of the first criminal trial of a former president in U.S. history.

They will hear evidence related to allegations that Trump participated in a scheme with his former attorney Michael Cohen to falsify records in order to cover up reimbursements he paid to Cohen. The reimbursements were allegedly for a "hush money" payment Cohen made just before the 2016 election to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who said she had an affair with Trump years earlier.

Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels and has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He has accused prosecutors of pursuing the case for political gain.

The jurors are being chosen from a pool of dozens of Manhattan residents. Those who say they can serve impartially must then answer questions about their political opinions, personal lives and news consumption habits.

The final jury will include a total of 12 jurors, and six alternates. Here's what we know about the jurors in the Trump trial so far:

Juror #1

Juror #1 is a man originally from Ireland who now lives in New York and works in sales. He was assigned by the judge to be foreperson. He enjoys the outdoors and gets his news from the New York Times, the Daily Mail, Fox News and MSNBC.

Juror #2

The second juror, who has since been dismissed, was a woman who lives in Manhattan and works as a nurse. She said she likes taking her dog for a walk, and gets her news primarily from the New York Times, CNN and Google. "I'm here for my civic duty. I'm here just to listen to the facts," she said in court Tuesday.

But when court resumed on Thursday, Judge Juan Merchan said Juror #2 had called the court to say she was second-guessing her ability to remain impartial. In court, she said she "definitely has concerns now" after friends and family asked her if she was a juror, based on reports in the media about those who have been selected.

"Aspects of my identity have already been out there in public. Yesterday alone, I had friends and family push things to me," she told the court on Thursday. "I don't think at this point that I can be fair and unbiased."

Merchan immediately reprimanded the press for reporting what he considers too much information about the jurors. He said questions about potential jurors' employers would be redacted from the court record moving forward, and directed reporters not to mention jurors' physical appearance.

Juror #3

Juror #3 is a corporate lawyer originally from Oregon. He said he likes to go hiking, and gets his news from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and Google. He said he was "not super familiar with the other charges" that Trump faces and doesn't "follow the news that closely."

Juror #4

Now dismissed, Juror #4 said he was from Puerto Rico and reads The New York Daily News and The New York Times. He cited "my family" as his hobby. An IT consultant, he described Trump as "fascinating and mysterious."

In court on Thursday, prosecutors said they discovered information about someone sharing the person's name who was arrested and potentially involved in a corruption investigation in the 1990s. Juror #4 said he had never been accused or convicted of a crime under questioning earlier in the week.

The man was briefly questioned by attorneys in front of the judge, out of earshot from the court's microphones. Merchan ultimately decided to dismiss him, but ordered the details of the questioning sealed, saying the information discussed was personal in nature.

Juror #5

The fifth juror is a middle school English teacher who said she is not very interested in politics or the news, which she gets from The New York Times and TikTok. While her friends have strong opinions about Trump, she said she does not. She offered this opinion under questioning from one of Trump's lawyers: "President Trump speaks his mind. I would rather that in a person than someone who's in office and you don't know what they're doing behind the scenes."

Juror #6

A software engineer, Juror #6 said she can treat Trump as she would any other person on trial. She reads The New York Times and uses TikTok.

Juror #7

A civil litigator, Juror #7 said he enjoys time outdoors with his children. He told the court he reads The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, the New York Post and The Washington Post. He likes the podcasts "Smartless" and "Car Talk."